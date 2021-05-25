Council headquarters in Derry to be lit up this evening to mark anniversary of George Floyd's death

The headquarters of Derry City and Strabane District Council will be lit up this evening to mark the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd in the US.

The 46-year-old was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 last year.

His death sparked a wave of protests across the world.

The Strand Road council building will be lit up yellow, pink and turquoise this evening to commemorate the first anniversary of Mr Floyd's death.

The move follows a request made by the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) who have organized a series of events, including a remembrance vigil at Guildhall Square, a virtual memorial service and an online book of remembrance.

Among those attending the socially-distanced candlelit vigil and the online memorial service is the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney and People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director of Programmes at the NWMF, said: “George’s Floyd anniversary is a day of solidarity, reflection, and respect, it is only fitting that the Derry City and Strabane District Council lives up to its reputation of standing in solidary with the black and minority ethnic people in the city and region.

"I would also like to commend mayor Brian Tierney for the actions he has taken to help us mark George Floyd's anniversary.

"The last 12 months has been an emotional toll on so many of us as a result of George Floyd murder, the trial, the verdict, the experiences we endured on June 6th, 2020, at the Black Lives Matter protests in Derry and Belfast and, now the one-year anniversary."

In June 2020, the local council made a similar move by lighting up the Guildhall yellow in the support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.