Talented young Derry artist is guest of honour at a special reception in the Guildhall

Alex receives her gift from the Mayor. Also pictured are her teacher Karola McShane, her parents Joanne and David and brother Robbie. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
A talented young Derry artist has been honoured by the local Mayor.
Artwork created by Alex Patterson is to be used to influence world leaders when they gather for this year's United Nation's climate change summit.
US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be among those attending the UN Climate Change World Conference in Glasgow in November.
Their decison-making will be influenced by the artwork created by Alex Patterson and four other talented young artists.
It follows the Year 10 student at Foyle College's art entry, 'Mother Earth,' winning the prestigious UN Climate Change World Conference 'Creative Earth' competition which had over 6,000 entries
The judges said they were particularly impressed and inspired by Alex’s entry because of the way she brought the continents together to look after 'Mother Nature,' depicting animals we need to protect and the technologies that will enable this.
Geri Horner was so impressed with Alex's piece, that she will eventually get to own it and put it on display with her collection of artwork at her countryside home.
In recognition of Alex's success, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, today invited her to a special reception in the Guildhall.
The Mayor congratulated the Foyle College student, who lives in Eglinton, on her achievement and presented her with a special gift.
