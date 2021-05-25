CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS: Flag motion returns tonight for discussion

A proposal to fly the Union flag at a number of council buildings for 365 days a year is set to return for discussion at a council committee meeting tonight.

Having first appeared at last month's full meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Mayor Mark Fielding moved the motion for discussion at tonight's Corporate Policy and Resources Committee.

The proposal, brought by Cllr Aaron Callan of the DUP, seconded by the UUP's Richard Holmes and supported by Alderman Alan Robinson (DUP), Cllr Russell Watton (PUP) and Independent Cllr McCandless, would see the Union flag flown on the buildings for 365 days a year.

Despite length debate when Limavady, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Moyle councils were merged to form Causeway Coast and Glens, legacy council buildings followed their existing policies, with the flag flying all year round at council headquarters in Cloonavin.

Tonight's motion is seeking to have the flag flown all year round on all council and civic buildings, with specific reference to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre made within the proposal, which cites new guidelines drawn up by the UK Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as its foundation.

"That this Council falls in line with the new guidance published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to have the Union flag flown on Council and Civic buildings every day (365 days)," it reads.

"Therefore the following buildings would fly the flag in accordance with this policy; Coleraine Town Hall, Cloonavin Council Headquarters, Limavady Office (Connell St), Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Ballymoney Town Hall, Riada House, Portrush Town Hall and Portstewart Town Hall.

"This list of buildings will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. The Union Flag is the National Flag of the United Kingdom, and it is so called because it embodies the emblems of the constituent nations united under one Sovereign – the Kingdoms of England and Wales, of Scotland and of Northern Ireland."

The Corporate Policy and Resources Committee will meet tonight at 7.00pm.