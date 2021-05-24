Family of Derry man killed by British soldier 40 years ago criticise plans for a Troubles amnesty

The family of a Derry man killed by a British soldier 40 years ago has criticised plans by the British government to introduce a Troubles amnesty.

Henry (Harry) Duffy was shot and killed by a soldier of the 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment near to the junction of Little William Street and Sackville Street, Derry, on May 22, 1981.

The 44-year-old father-of-seven, whose wife had died four years earlier, was struck in the head by a plastic bullet.

Mr Duffy's daughter, Linda, said a proposal from the government to grant immunity from prosecution over Troubles deaths would take 'justice off the table' for her family.

“I never thought we would get a prosecution for my father’s murder, but that isn’t the point,” she said.

“We have a right to be told how and why our father died, to have an investigation into his death, because that’s what we were promised, and that is our human right. But the British government keep moving the goal posts.”

Mr Duffy died after he was caught up in the unrest following the death of Derry hunger striker Patsy O’Hara on May 21, 1981.

He worked as a painter and decorator and as a handyman in the Creggan area of Derry.

His wife Bridie had died four years earlier from a heart attack.

The couple had seven children, aged 7 to 17 years-old at the time of Mr Duffy’s death, four girls and three boys.

Following their father's death, the children never returned to their family home in Benevenagh Gardens in Creggan.

They were taken into care, first to Termonbacca and then Nazareth House, before being fostered out to relatives.

Last year, the Duffy family asked the Attorney General to open a fresh inquest into the circumstances of their father's death.

However, to date a decision has not been made.

In a statement issued at the weekend through the Pat Finucane Centre in Derry, Ms Duffy said she has been trying for weeks to write something about the 40th anniversary of my father’s death, but she cannot.

“My anger is so real that it stops me,” she said.

“May is a hard month for our family. It comes every year and I feel like I’m holding my breath until it’s over.

“My father Harry Duffy, known as Harry ‘Dundalk’, was killed by the British army in the early hours of 22nd May 1981.

“He was struck by a plastic bullet in the head. His death left me and my three brothers and three sisters as orphans. It shattered our lives.

“I could write about how much we loved our father, what a great man he was, how much he is missed, that he did everything for us after our mother died, that it was so hard for him as a single father, but he really did his best and loved us and we were happy. That is all true, but it isn’t enough.

“I have so much anger at how the British government are treating families like ours, who had parents and brothers and loved ones killed by their soldiers. We can’t grieve his loss like other losses because they won’t let us.”

Ms Duffy highlighted previous attempts by the British government to look at Troubles deaths.

“They set up the HET (Historical Enquiries Team) to look at these deaths. They came to us, knocked on our door, opened this up again, and promised us that they would investigate his death,” she said.

“They didn’t. For ten years we have been stuck in limbo waiting for something to happen and now this - an amnesty. It is cruel, disgusting, and more than an insult.”

The Derry woman said her family has endured so much loss in their lives.

“We lost our mum that we loved equally as much as our father. We had other losses too. But this loss is the one we can’t move on from, because they won’t let us. We are stuck in this loss. It has taken me thirty years to realise that, and I am angry.

“This isn’t about murder. This isn’t about prosecutions. This is about basic human rights, basic civil rights.

“The British government are putting themselves above the law.

“People in Britain need to know what they are doing to us here, and how they are using these laws to murder people today in other wars in other countries, and getting away with it.

“I think of the Ballymurphy families, and all families, who have had 40 – 50 years of being tortured. They have had to fight every second of those years for the truth to be acknowledged.

“They tell us to move on, but they won’t let us. I think of my family, and our children who have missed out on the life they should have had because of what happened to my father.”