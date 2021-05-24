Charity fundraising walk in memory of Martin McGuinness to be held on August 15

Contact
Martin McGuinness died in 2017.
The annual fundraising walk in memory of Martin McGuinness is scheduled to take place on August 15 next.
The Chieftain's Walk is held each year around the anniversary of the death of the Deputy First Minister who passed away on March 21, 2017.
The charity event was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
The 2019 walk, from Ebrington Square to the Brandywell, raised £26,000 for Foyle Hospice and the Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital.
Confirming the date for this year's walk, a spokesperson for the organisers, the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, said the event would 'follow public health advice at the time'.
