Shots fired during an event in Derry last night to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of hunger striker Patsy O'Hara

Shots were fired in Derry last night during an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of hunger striker Patsy O'Hara.

The PSNI have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Yesterday marked 40 years since Patsy O'Hara's death on May 21, 1981.

He was the third of ten prisoners to die during the 1981 hunger strike.

A crowd of people gathered last night at a mural at Bishop Street in honour of the Derry man who was 23 years-old when he died.

Video footage of the event shows around 15 masked men standing in front of the mural.

Seven of the men can be seen to be holding weapons.

Around 12 shots can be heard being fired before the masked men walk away into a nearby alleyway.

Some of the masked men can also be seen lifting bullet cartridges close to where the shots were fired.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are investigating last night's event.

"Police received a report at around 8:55pm last night (Friday 21st May) in relation to a number of masked men in the Ardfoyle area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Police are aware of shots fired in the area. An investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.