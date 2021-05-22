Contact
Many homes in Donegal are now worthless because the mica material was used in their construction.
A protest will take place today over the defective building blocks controversy which is affecting thousands of homes in Donegal.
Many homeowners have been told that their houses are worthless or must be demolished because of the mica material used in their construction.
It is estimated that up to 4,000 properties in Donegal could be affected.
Many of those affected are people from Derry who moved to Donegal or who have holiday homes in Donegal.
The homeowners have been campaigning for years for compensation.
The protest about the issue will be held this afternoon in Buncrana on May 22.
