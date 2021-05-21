Concern at a recent series of 'violent attacks' in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry

Contact
Part of the Ballymagroarty estate in Derry.
A community group in the Ballmagroarty area of Derry tonight said they are 'gravely concerned' about a recent rise in 'violent attacks' in the area.
It is understood that a number of houses have been attacked during the recent incidents.
In a statement, the Board of the Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership appealed for the attacks to stop.
“We are gravely concerned at the recent rise in violent attacks on properties particularly within the Ballymagroarty area,” the group's statement stated.
“Destruction of property and the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, no matter what concerns may exist in the community.
“While the views of residents may differ in many ways, it is imperative that we strive to resolve community issues through non-violent methods so that we may live peacefully in a shared society.
“It has been proven time and again that dialogue is the only way to find equitable resolution to conflict, violence only serves to exacerbate issues and solves nothing in the long term.”
