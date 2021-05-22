Planning application for new housing development in Eglinton

Contact
A planning application has been submitted for 11 new houses in Eglinton.
The proposed houses would be built on a site at 11 Ballygudden Road in the County Derry village.
The development would be made up of three detached houses and eight semi-detached properties.
All the houses would have three bedrooms.
Plans for the houses have been submitted to the planning department of Derry City and Strabane District Council for a decision.
