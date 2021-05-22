New online online booking system introduced at some of Derry's recycling centres

A new online online booking system for large vans will come into effect from today at Derry's main recycling centres at Pennyburn, and Strathfoyle and Strahans Road.

Centre operators, Derry City and Strabane District Council, say the move is being taken in an effort to improve accessibility to its services.

In addition to facilitating large vans, cars and small vans can also be booked via the online system for the Glendermott Road and Eglinton recycling facilities.

Last year as a result of the pandemic and in order to comply with strict guidance for health and safety, large van access was restricted to one hour per day at recycling centres across the council area.

Vehicular access to the Glendermott Road and Eglinton sites was also restricted due to health and safety regu- lations with users having to book appointments over the telephone.

In addition, the council has also extended evening opening times at Glendermott Road and Eglinton.

Nicola McCool, council’s waste services manager, said: “The booking process is very straightforward; from 24th May people can simply click on the website link, complete their details and they will get a text notification to confirm their slot. We will also still have a telephone booking system for people who aren’t confident online; it is 02871376590.”