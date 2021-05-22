Police renew appeal for information about shooting in Claudy

Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for information after a man was abducted in the city and taken to the Claudy area where he was shot.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report at around 11.40pm on Monday that a man had been picked up by several males in a car, from the Letterkenny Road area of city and driven to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy where he was shot once in the leg.

The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm and was then taken to hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson said detectives at Strand Road were investigating and were asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2313 17/05/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The spokesperson added anyone with information could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.