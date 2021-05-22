Special protection course being run by domestic violence support group in Derry

Contact
Special training on the importance of identifying strangulation victims is to be hosted by a Derry group.
Research has shown that strangulation is the most common form of domestic violence crime.
The upcoming training programme will be provided by the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention in partnership with the Foyle Family Justice Centre.
The two-day training will be delivered on Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9, via Zoom. For more information and to book, contact Louisa Young on 028 71416800.
Marie Brown, Director of Foyle Women’s Aid and Foyle Family Justice Centre, who are hosting the training, said: “Our hope is to assemble a multi-disciplinary team of local professionals to help us develop an implementation plan for our community.
“In order to increase victim safety and hold offenders accountable, everyone has to be trained.”
