UPDATE: Viable device found during Bellaghy security alert

Contact
A viable device found during a security alert in Bellaghy has been taken away for further examination.
A number of residents who were evacuated this morning following reports of a suspicious object in the Beatrice Villas area of the town have now returned to their homes.
Detective Inspector Kelly thanked the public for their patience.
"Shortly before 8:50am, police attended a report of a suspicious object located in the area. The object, which has been declared as a crude but viable device has been taken away for further forensic examinations," he said.
“A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes, have now returned and we would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call detectives in Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 349 21/05/21.
"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
The security alert has now ended.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Award winners - Deirdre Doherty ( DEEDS support worker), Sabrina Lynch (former DEEDS co-ordinator) and Sinead Devine (DEEDS co-ordinator).
Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer who are to participate in Octobers City of Derry International Choir Festival
Members of the award-winning team at NWRC, from left, Finneen Bradley, manager NWRC Careers Academy, Aidan McFadden, NWRC Students Union, Danny McFeely, health and wellbeing officer and Danny Lyttle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.