Derry group named Dementia Hero

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry-based support project designed for people living with a diagnosis of early or mild stage dementia who are living independently in the community with the support of their families and friends has won a highly-prestigious award.

DEEDS was announced as wommer a Dementia Hero Award in the Innovation category at a virtual awards ceremony held last night.

The awards were hosted by Alzheimer’s Society supporter TV presenter, writer and journalist, Richard Madeley.

The award recognises individuals or groups who have developed a new product, project or service for people affected by dementia.

Sinead Devine, co-ordinator of DEEDS and Older People’s Services at the Old Library Trust in Creggan, which is part of the Healthy Living Alliance, said she was delighted to win the award.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the people living with dementia and their carers who have allowed us to be part of their journey. This award is for them.

“It is amazing to be recognised in this way by Alzheimer’s Society, who are a world leader in the field of dementia.

“Lockdown was a big challenge for us, we literally had to close our doors and think of new ways to connect.

“We did this through projects like Doorstep Melodies and Carers Connect, which gave people new ways to engage with their loved ones living with dementia.

“One carer fed back after Carers Connect that she felt she had reconnected with her father as a father and daughter relationship again.

“It wasn’t just about looking after his medical needs, they had that emotional connection again.”

DEEDs has also used social media to connect with people during the pandemic and its Facebook page has gone from a reach of 5,000 to a reach of 79,000.

“Our posts are being liked and shared by people all over the world, it’s been amazing.”

Award winners - Deirdre Doherty ( DEEDS support worker), Sabrina Lynch (former DEEDS co-ordinator) and Sinead Devine (DEEDS co-ordinator).

