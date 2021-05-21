Exciting plans announced for City of Derry International Choir Festival

Contact
Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer who are to participate in Octobers City of Derry International Choir Festival
A Grammy Award-winning ensemble are to appear at this year's City of Derry International Choir Festival which will feature the world premieres of four pieces of choral music..
Plans for a ninth edition of the much-loved and anticipated annual autumn festival, due to take place from October 20-24 were announced today.
Festival organisers say they are excited and looking forward to further easing of restrictions in the summer and autumn months.
The autumn event follows last year's hugely successful online festival which racked up over 250,000 views from 50 countries worldwide, and the organisers are hopeful this year’s event will feature a programme of both live and digital concerts, performances, workshops, podcasts and events.
Internationally-renowned guest artists will include the Grammy Award-winning American a cappella ensemble Chanticleer, described as the 'world’s reigning male chorus' by The New Yorker, and known across the globe as the 'Orchestra of Voices.'
Also appearing in a programme of live and live-streamed concerts willl be acclaimed conductor and composer Bob Chilcott, award-winning Derry chamber choir Codetta, and the Ulster Orchestra.
The Festival has commissioned four brand-new pieces of choral music that will have their world premieres at the October Festival.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer who are to participate in Octobers City of Derry International Choir Festival
Members of the award-winning team at NWRC, from left, Finneen Bradley, manager NWRC Careers Academy, Aidan McFadden, NWRC Students Union, Danny McFeely, health and wellbeing officer and Danny Lyttle
Mayor Brian Tierney launching the Healthy Kidz Sports Day at St. Patrick's PS, Pennyburn with his daughter Mary Kate and Gail Kinkead, Healthy Kidz Challenge organiser. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Pictured centre is Heal the Hurt founder, Liam Stewart, with (l-r) Michael Harkin, Brian Ball, Victor Dean, Teresa Callaghan and Sean Hegarty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.