National recognition for NWRC students' outstanding teamwork during lockdown

Derry college sees off all-comers to clinch prestigious award

Members of the award-winning team at NWRC, from left, Finneen Bradley, manager NWRC Careers Academy, Aidan McFadden, NWRC Students Union, Danny McFeely, health and wellbeing officer and Danny Lyttle

Students at a Derry college have won a major national award recognising their work supporting students during lockdown which resulted in an increase in attendance at online classes.

Student Welfare and Students’ Union team at North West Regional College (NWRC) beat off competition from universities and colleges across Ireland, winning the Welfare Campaign of the Year Award at the United Student of Ireland (USI) Student Achievement Awards.

Headed up by Danny Lyttle and Danny McFeely, known affectionately by colleagues and students at NWRC as ‘The Two Dannys,’ they worked together to boost morale, by encouraging students to get outdoors, build resilience and have some fun.

Their efforts resulted in a marked increase in students logging on for online learning, and students reporting on how much the project had improved their mental health.

The teams also worked together with Students Services and the NWRC Careers Academy to improve student access to technology and equipment for online learning, as well as making and delivering care packs and hampers to students and families in need.

