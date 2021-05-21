Derry college sees off all-comers to clinch prestigious award

Contact
Members of the award-winning team at NWRC, from left, Finneen Bradley, manager NWRC Careers Academy, Aidan McFadden, NWRC Students Union, Danny McFeely, health and wellbeing officer and Danny Lyttle
Students at a Derry college have won a major national award recognising their work supporting students during lockdown which resulted in an increase in attendance at online classes.
Student Welfare and Students’ Union team at North West Regional College (NWRC) beat off competition from universities and colleges across Ireland, winning the Welfare Campaign of the Year Award at the United Student of Ireland (USI) Student Achievement Awards.
Headed up by Danny Lyttle and Danny McFeely, known affectionately by colleagues and students at NWRC as ‘The Two Dannys,’ they worked together to boost morale, by encouraging students to get outdoors, build resilience and have some fun.
Their efforts resulted in a marked increase in students logging on for online learning, and students reporting on how much the project had improved their mental health.
The teams also worked together with Students Services and the NWRC Careers Academy to improve student access to technology and equipment for online learning, as well as making and delivering care packs and hampers to students and families in need.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Members of the award-winning team at NWRC, from left, Finneen Bradley, manager NWRC Careers Academy, Aidan McFadden, NWRC Students Union, Danny McFeely, health and wellbeing officer and Danny Lyttle
Mayor Brian Tierney launching the Healthy Kidz Sports Day at St. Patrick's PS, Pennyburn with his daughter Mary Kate and Gail Kinkead, Healthy Kidz Challenge organiser. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Pictured centre is Heal the Hurt founder, Liam Stewart, with (l-r) Michael Harkin, Brian Ball, Victor Dean, Teresa Callaghan and Sean Hegarty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.