The protest will be held at Free Derry Corner tomorrow.
A protest in solidarity with the people of Palestine will be held in Derry tomorrow.
The Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding the 'Palestine Lives Matter' event at 3pm at Free Derry Corner.
Organisers say the protest will be run in line with current Covid guidelines and have asked people coming along to wear face coverings.
The protest has been organised following the recent violence in Palestine and Israel.
