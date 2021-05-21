Mayor gives a 'bit of welly' to new initiative for Derry school children

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has given a 'bit of welly' to a Sports Day initiative for local schools.

The Mayor is encouraging all local schools to participate in the Healthy Kidz Sports Day in partnership with Spar, Eurospar and Vivo, to celebrate the end of the year and enjoy some physical exercise.

As part of this initiative, in partnership with Healthy Kidz and the Henderson Group, he aims to raise funds for his chosen charity Aurora Counselling in a specially designed 'Beat the Mayor Challenge.'

Speaking about the initiative, he said: "I'm so excited to launch this campaign in our local schools. With children now back at school, I want to encourage them to get outside for physical activities, have fun and take part in their school's Sports Day.

"Lockdowns and school closures have been extremely tough on school children and staff. What our children need now is a sense of normality. Therefore, through this initiative we are providing a solution with Healthy Kidz and the Henderson Group to relieve any stress and pressure on principals, and ultimately help them deliver their school's Sports Day."