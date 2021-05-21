Patsy O'Hara's family to hold a private event today to mark the 40th anniversary of the Derry hunger striker's death

Contact
Patsy O'Hara
Today marks the 40th anniversary of the death of hunger striker Patsy O'Hara.
The Derry man died on May 21, 1981.
In all, ten IRA and INLA prisoners died in the 1981 hunger strike which was organised in protest at the British government's stance towards political prisoners.
Raymond McCreesh died on the same day as Patsy O'Hara.
Their deaths had been preceded by those of Bobby Sands (May 5) and Francis Hughes (May 12).
Another Derry man, Mickey Devine, was the last man to die on the hunger strike, on August 20, 1981.
Patsy O'Hara, who was from the Bishop Street area of Derry and who had been sentenced to eight years in prison in 1980 for possession of a hand grenade, was 23 when he died.
His family have said that they will hold a private act of remembrance today to mark the 40th anniversary of his death.
