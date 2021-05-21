Huge number of potholes repaired in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in the last year

More than 6,000 potholes were fixed in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area last year.

The Department of Infrastructure has revealed that a total of 6,343 'surface defects' on local roads were repaired in the 2020/21 financial year.

The figures emerged following a written question at the Northern Ireland Assembly by the DUP's Alex Easton.

Many local people have complained in recent years about potholes in their areas.