Special 'messages of hope' event will be held at Ebrington Square in Derry later today

The event will take place at Ebrington Square.
As part of the launch of the Junior Chamber Derry's 'Campaign of Hope', Mayor Brian Tierney will unveil messages of hope added to the Peace Tree in Ebrington Square today at 1pm.
The messages have been written by local schools and community groups on laser cut wooden tags which will be attached to the tree with yellow ribbons to symbolise JCI Derry's plan to turn the city sunshine yellow with hope following COVID-19.
Through the messages, young people have expressed their hopes and optimism for the future following the many challenges presented by COVID-19 in the past year.
The event launches the 'Campaign of Hope' which will see a series of small to medium sized events held from May to December 2021 on the concept of hope and engaging young people in the campaign.
