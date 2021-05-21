Tribute to a popular Derry canteen lady: "The world is a sadder place for Sandra not being in it."

Derry woman Sandra Coyle (nee Nicholas) died on May 9. In this article, her family pay tribute to her.

It was with great sorrow and disbelief that we heard of the passing of Sandra Coyle.

Sandra was to one as she was to all, a lovely happy always smiling bubbly girl.

Sandra was married to her husband Jim for 37 years and together they had three children, Stephen, Maoliosa and Calvin.

Sandra was first and foremost a devoted family woman and she will be sorely missed by them all.

Sandra believed that if you want something then you work for it and Sandra worked all of her adult life. She loved her many holidays whether it was heading to the sun or a weekend in Donegal.

Without doubt, her most cherished holiday was the one to Gracelands in Memphis to the love of her life 'Elvis'. He was the only rival Jim had, 'but don't tell Jim', she would say.

Sandra worked for 25 years in Foyle College kitchen, a job she loved. She often said, 'Jim took the children to school and she fed them'. Jim is a driver with Ulsterbus.

At Foyle, Sandra made many lifelong friends and enjoyed many nights out with them.

The sad news of her passing totally devastated them and they gave her a beautiful guard of honour at her funeral.

Music and dancing were always a very important of Sandra's life. She was a 60s and 70s child and loved the music from that era.

Sandra took part in the Strictly Come Dancing shows with Jim to help raise money for the Foyle Hospice. This became a great source of pride for Sandra.

The Ulsterbus dinner dance was another important date on her calendar.

She hit two birds with one stone with this one weekend away and some great dancing.

Sandra, of course, was a legend to her children, there was nothing she wouldn't got through for them. Sandra held birthday parties for them every year even though they were 27, 31 and 35.

Sandra first got cancer in 2018 and beat it. She had a year and a half free of it before it came back in October 2020. This time it was in her breast and lungs.

Sandra was a fighter and never gave in. She so wanted to beat it again but unfortunately it became too aggressive with infections and the load was too much to beat.

It was only right that Sandra passed away quietly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

The only way we can describe Sandra is by saying she was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. The world is a sadder place for Sandra not being in it. God rest you Sandra.