Special gift presented to former principal of St Mary's College in Derry in recognition of her commitment to the world of education

A former principal of a Derry school has been honoured for her many years of commitment to the education.

Marie Lindsay stepped down as principal of St Mary's College last year.

Her retirement led to many tributes being paid to the work that she had done.

Mrs Lindsay joined St Mary's in 1985 and taught science for 21 years before being appointed principal in 2006.

During her time as principal, St Mary's were involved in the first formal Shared Education Programme with Lisneal College.

In 2006, the school was awarded Specialist Status in Science.

In 2016, Mrs Lindsay was named Principal of the Year at the Foyle Blackboard Awards and in April 2018 she was inducted into the Business Excellence Hall of Fame.

In recognition of her work, Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, held a special event in the Guildhall this week.

At the event, he presented Mrs Lindsay with a special gift to mark her impact on the local education sector and St Mary's College in particular.

The Mayor said Mrs Lindsay had done so much for education within the city.

"Marie perfectly captured everything that teaching is about as she went above and beyond every day to put the needs of her students first.

"She was incredibly active within the community, including on our Council Education and Skills working group, to ensure that those not just within her own school, but across the district also, were receiving the best education they could.”