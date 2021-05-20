Stage musical to mark 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

A musical is to be staged next year by a newly-formed music theatre company to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The Playhouse Music Theatre Company will stage the world premiere of White Handkerchief in January next year with The Playhouse seeking the city's best musical theatre performers for a variety of roles alongside and including the company.

The company has begun a nine-month training programme running in advance of the production, to advance the skills those from the city who are strong music theatre performers and interested in world class training.

Meanwhile, the music theatre company will deliver two free 'surprise' musicals next week and a concert in July.

The mystery musicals will run back-to-back, alternating each night from Tuesday, May 25, to Sunday, May 30 at 8pm and will be broadcast live via The Playhouse website.

Tickets are free but booking is essential. Donations can be to The Playhouse Music Theatre Company online at www. derryplayhouse.co.uk.

Conservatoire level training and industry standard professional practice will be offered for free under musical supervisor Ben Levy, performance coach Ursula McHugh, choreographer Nadine Hegarty, and director Kieran Griffiths.

Kieran Griffiths, director of The Playhouse Music Theatre Company, said: “The company, have been charged with creating hope and optimism through art, and so will broadcast regularly from a dedicated Hope Café on The Playhouse socials in the lead up to the musicals."

He added: “"Our audiences won't know what is coming next from this café, what song, what musical, what message of positivity for the future.

“We hope that you will join us for a treat, and continue to both support and enjoy our work and the work of The Playhouse Music Theatre Company."

The Playhouse Music Theatre Company is made up of - Warren McCook, Ríana Lynch, Amy Kilgore, Aodhan Kehoe, Tori Messenger, Rachel Harley, Ashton Murphy, Molly Duffy, Matthew Irwin, Grace Doherty, Ezra Orr, Daniel McCafferty and Conan Hamilton.

The company 'captain' is Natalie Armstrong.