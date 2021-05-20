Contact

Only one social housing bungalow built in Mid Ulster over five years

A local MLA has branded the statistics 'pathetic'.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Just one social housing bungalow has been built across Mid Ulster over the last five years.

The statistic was revealed in a recent written answer given by the Department for Communities to SDLP spokesperson for Communities, Mark H Durkan.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said providing just one bungalow over five years is 'pathetic'.

"It is shocking to realise that in the last 5 years there was only one new social housing bungalow completed in Mid Ulster," he said.

"For an ever-growing number of my constituents a social housing bungalow is the only appropriate housing for their needs. Whether that is because of their age or mobility issues, a single storey bungalow is simply all the home they can use safely.

"The demand for social housing bungalows is already there and is only going to increase. A planned programme of social housing building would provide work for the construction industry in Mid Ulster.

"It would be a much-needed boost to the rural economy as we try to recover from the Covid pandemic. The time to build this housing is now."

