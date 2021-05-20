Only one social housing bungalow built in Mid Ulster over five years

Just one social housing bungalow has been built across Mid Ulster over the last five years.

The statistic was revealed in a recent written answer given by the Department for Communities to SDLP spokesperson for Communities, Mark H Durkan.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said providing just one bungalow over five years is 'pathetic'.

"It is shocking to realise that in the last 5 years there was only one new social housing bungalow completed in Mid Ulster," he said.

"For an ever-growing number of my constituents a social housing bungalow is the only appropriate housing for their needs. Whether that is because of their age or mobility issues, a single storey bungalow is simply all the home they can use safely.

"The demand for social housing bungalows is already there and is only going to increase. A planned programme of social housing building would provide work for the construction industry in Mid Ulster.

"It would be a much-needed boost to the rural economy as we try to recover from the Covid pandemic. The time to build this housing is now."