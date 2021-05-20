D-day at Stormont for confirmation of latest phase of easing of Covid restrictions

The Northern Ireland Executive will meet today to decide whether to sign off on the latest phase of easing of Covid restrictions.

These include the reopening of indoor hospitality, hotels and B&Bs from Monday, as well as allowing up to 500 people to attend outdoor sport events as spectators.

Indoor household visits are also expected be allowed from May 24.

Wedding receptions and post-funerals events will be allowed to take place once again.

Museums and libraries will also reopen on Monday.

Up to 500 people will be allowed at outdoor sporting events.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, including inter-school sports events.

The advice to stay local will also be removed from Monday under the current plans.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said foreign travel will also be discussed at the meeting.

International travellers visiting or returning to Northern Ireland must currently provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, provide journey and contact details and also isolate for 10 days.

If returning from a country on the UK's red list, they must book and enter hotel quarantine.

Travellers from amber countries have to isolate at home on arrival.

Northern Ireland currently has no countries on a green list.