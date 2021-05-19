Community garden in Derry wins a major competition run by The One Show

A community garden project in Derry has won a major award.

The Bastion Community Garden in the Fountain was this evening named at the Community Garden of the Year for the UK.

The competition was run by the world-famous Chelsea Garden Show in conjunction with the BBC's The One Show.

The winner was announced on the show a short time ago.

The inspiration behind the local garden project is Fountain community worker Jeanette Warke.

Her vision several years ago to turn an empty piece of land in the area into a community allotment was soon turned into a reality.

The garden is now at the heart of the community and is used by a large amount of people to grow their own food.

A crew from The One Show was in Derry recently to film the story behind the Fountain garden.

Jeanette thought they were filming because the garden had been shortlisted for the award.

However, she was stunned when she was told that they had actually won.

Among those who have congratulated Jeanette and her team are her musical hero Daniel O'Donnell and gardening guru Monty Don.