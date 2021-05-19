Man banned from driving caught speeding in Derry

A man banned from driving was caught speeding in Derry, a court was told today.

Ryan Thompson, who is 35 years-old and from Curlew Way, was stopped by police after they had observed a vehicle travelling at speed along Madamsbank Road in Derry at around 1am on December 12 last year.

A police officer told Derry Magistrates Court today that PSNI officers followed the car and detected it travelling at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

The vehicle was eventually stopped and it was established that Thompson had been banned from driving for one year at the local court in January of last year.

A defence solicitor told the court that Thompson took a chance as he thought he would be one of the few people on the road at that time.

He was fined £100 and banned from driving for two weeks.