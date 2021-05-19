No comment from PSNI on why Derry police commander pulled out of a meeting today with local councillors at short notice

The PSNI has not said why the police commander in Derry pulled out of a meeting with local councillors today.

PSNI District Commander Darrin Jones had been due to take part in an online meeting with members of Derry City and Strabane District Council this afternoon to discuss a range of issues, including the police's handing of a number of recent incidents in Derry.

However, he pulled out of the meeting at short notice.

The Derry News contacted the PSNI to ask why he had not attended the meeting but did not receive a response.

The council went ahead with the special meeting today during which a motion condemning the District Commander's decision to pull out of the discussion was passed.

Twenty nine councillors supported the motion, while two People Before Profit councillors abstained from the vote.

Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle criticised the local commander's decision not to attend the meeting.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable for the District Commander to pull out of this meeting at all, never mind hours before the meeting was due to take place," he said.

"My original motion calling him to Council was due to his officers’ conduct in the community and I make no apologies for that.

"This tone deaf approach by PSNI leadership sends out a message to us and the wider community that they want to hide from public scrutiny and potentially gives succour to those who point to the PSNI’s approach as being ‘same old, same old’.

"Aontú have no intention of letting this issue lie, public servants are to be accountable and the leadership of the PSNI locally and regionally can’t continue to quote the PCSP when members of the body also voted for them to come to answer questions.

"I don’t know who the PSNI think they are, but this approach will not stand.”

The decision of the local police boss not to attend the meeting was also criticised by Sandra Duffy, leader of the Sinn Fein grouping on the council.

“We are obviously disappointed at the PSNI’s decision because this meeting had been arranged to discuss matters around policing which are extremely important.

“My party had tabled a number of questions to be discussed at the meeting around the high level of stop and search incidents in this city and several recent PSNI operations which fell well below the standards of community policing that we expect to see.

“We will continue to raise these matters through the PSNI accountability structures including the Policing Board and the local policing and community safety partnership.

“The PSNI needs to reconsider its decision and schedule a new meeting with the council because these are hugely important issues and Sinn Féin will not be deterred from raising them.”