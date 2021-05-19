Calls for rollout of vaccination programme to be 'surged' in response to number of Covid cases in Derry council area

A local politician has called for 'surge vaccination programme' for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

For several weeks, the local council region has had the highest rate of Covid cases of all council areas in Northern Ireland.

While the number of hospital admissions has fallen significantly, the rate of cases within the community remains fairly high.

The majority of the cases involve people below the age of 40.

This would appear to show that the massive vaccination programme is having an impact on protecting the older members of the community.

However, in response to the high level of cases in Derry and Strabane, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin wants to see a stepping up of the vaccination in the local area.

Such 'surge vaccination' programmes have already been introduced in parts of England where the Covid rate is also high.

"The Covid rate in DCSDC area has been much higher than NI average for some time. I have therefore written to the Health Minister to ask that he consider introducing a surge vaccine programme if needed. We must have a Plan B, should upcoming relaxations push rate up further," she said.

"Fortunately data indicates vaccines are working as infections are mainly 0-19 and 20-40 yr olds, with few Covid patients in Altnagelvin. But Long Covid is still a real risk and with hospitality opening more fully, we must be mindful that many young people work in these roles."