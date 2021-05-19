Casualty role for County Derry actor

A County Derry actor is joining the cast of long-running primetime medical drama Casualty.

Elinor Lawless will join the programme as Stevie, a new consultant. She has previously held roles in Doctors, Shakespeare and Hathaway.

The Draperstown actress describes her character as a 'force to be reckoned with'.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the wonderful cast of Casualty," she said.

"Stevie Nash is certainly a force to be reckoned with and looks set to ruffle a few feathers in the Holby ED!”

Casualty Series Producer Loretta Preece said Elinor would form part of an exciting new era for the programme.

"Eli is an exceptional actress and a force of nature," she said.

"With Stevie, Eli brings a new and dangerous energy into our world – she’s charismatic, contemporary, compelling and on occasion very unsettling.

"Her wonderful character and additive backstory is an exciting part of defining a new and exciting era for Casualty as we go into our 35th year.”