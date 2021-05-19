Maghera firm appointed contractor for Sean Dolan's scheme

Contact
A south Derry contractor has been appointed to undertake a major housing development in Derry City.
Maghera-based P&K McKaigue Ltd have been appointed to the scheme, which will build 119 new social homes alongside the extension and refurbishment of the existing complex at Sean Dolan's GAC.
The project, being undertaken by Radius Housing, represents an investment of over £20 million and hopes to bring wide-ranging economic and social benefits to the area around Bligh's Lane.
Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing, has said the plan is 'innovative'.
"We are delighted that the construction of this major project is beginning, and we are excited by the ambition and benefits this will bring to the whole community," she said.
"We have been working with Sean Dolan’s GAC and the other partner organisations for over three years, and we see this as an innovative way to deliver high quality homes, in an area where social homes are needed, and support essential community development.
“As a developer we know the difficulties faced in acquiring suitable development land, and working with Sean Dolan’s we have both been able to develop an innovative partnership approach which addresses a wide range of needs in the local area.
"Working with community based clubs like Sean Dolan’s allows Radius to help them realise their untapped potential, and bring much needed homes to the local area and maximise all available amenities within these areas for the benefit of the local communities.
"This is so much more than a housing project and a sports hub. This will be a vital economic and social driver for the Creggan area and City wide."
P&K McKaigue Ltd are due to begin work on the project by the end of May.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry manager Rory Gallagher during Saturday's win over Longford at Glennon Brothers' Pearse Park. (Pic: Syl Healy)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.