Maghera firm appointed contractor for Sean Dolan's scheme

A south Derry contractor has been appointed to undertake a major housing development in Derry City.

Maghera-based P&K McKaigue Ltd have been appointed to the scheme, which will build 119 new social homes alongside the extension and refurbishment of the existing complex at Sean Dolan's GAC.

The project, being undertaken by Radius Housing, represents an investment of over £20 million and hopes to bring wide-ranging economic and social benefits to the area around Bligh's Lane.

Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing, has said the plan is 'innovative'.

"We are delighted that the construction of this major project is beginning, and we are excited by the ambition and benefits this will bring to the whole community," she said.

"We have been working with Sean Dolan’s GAC and the other partner organisations for over three years, and we see this as an innovative way to deliver high quality homes, in an area where social homes are needed, and support essential community development.

“As a developer we know the difficulties faced in acquiring suitable development land, and working with Sean Dolan’s we have both been able to develop an innovative partnership approach which addresses a wide range of needs in the local area.

"Working with community based clubs like Sean Dolan’s allows Radius to help them realise their untapped potential, and bring much needed homes to the local area and maximise all available amenities within these areas for the benefit of the local communities.

"This is so much more than a housing project and a sports hub. This will be a vital economic and social driver for the Creggan area and City wide."

P&K McKaigue Ltd are due to begin work on the project by the end of May.