Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Maghera firm appointed contractor for Sean Dolan's scheme

The south Derry contractor said they were 'delighted'.

Maghera firm appointed contractor for Sean Dolan's scheme

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A south Derry contractor has been appointed to undertake a major housing development in Derry City.

Maghera-based P&K McKaigue Ltd have been appointed to the scheme, which will build 119 new social homes alongside the extension and refurbishment of the existing complex at Sean Dolan's GAC.

The project, being undertaken by Radius Housing, represents an investment of over £20 million and hopes to bring wide-ranging economic and social benefits to the area around Bligh's Lane.

Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing, has said the plan is 'innovative'.

"We are delighted that the construction of this major project is beginning, and we are excited by the ambition and benefits this will bring to the whole community," she said.

"We have been working with Sean Dolan’s GAC and the other partner organisations for over three years, and we see this as an innovative way to deliver high quality homes, in an area where social homes are needed, and support essential community development.

“As a developer we know the difficulties faced in acquiring suitable development land, and working with Sean Dolan’s we have both been able to develop an innovative partnership approach which addresses a wide range of needs in the local area.

"Working with community based clubs like Sean Dolan’s allows Radius to help them realise their untapped potential, and bring much needed homes to the local area and maximise all available amenities within these areas for the benefit of the local communities.

"This is so much more than a housing project and a sports hub. This will be a vital economic and social driver for the Creggan area and City wide."

P&K McKaigue Ltd are due to begin work on the project by the end of May.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie