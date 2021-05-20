£21,000 ventilation system for Limavady depot

Contact
A new ventilation system is to be installed at a Council depot in Limavady, in a bid to improve working conditions for staff.
Councillors approved the plans at a recent meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Environmental Services Committee.
A report from officers to the Committee said the ventilation was necessary to provide a safer environment for painters and joiners who could be exposed to fumes and dust.
The new £21,000 system will replace an existing portable facility, which no longer complies with health and safety regulations.
