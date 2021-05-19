Council restore language bursaries

Contact
Mid Ulster District Council have voted to restore a bursary programme to assist residents seeking to attend Irish language courses in the Gaeltacht.
The programme was approved at a meeting of the council's Development Committee last week, and expressions of interest for the scheme will now be sought.
Carntogher councillor Córa Corry welcomed the decision.
“There were a lot of people disappointed the bursary programmes were cancelled and they'll be delighted to get back to doing residential courses,” she said.
