Council restore language bursaries

Mid Ulster District Council have voted to restore a bursary programme to assist residents seeking to attend Irish language courses in the Gaeltacht.

The programme was approved at a meeting of the council's Development Committee last week, and expressions of interest for the scheme will now be sought.

Carntogher councillor Córa Corry welcomed the decision.

“There were a lot of people disappointed the bursary programmes were cancelled and they'll be delighted to get back to doing residential courses,” she said.