Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Rescue teams once again join forces to save the life of someone who entered the River Foyle in Derry this morning

Members of the public also played a key role in the rescue

Rescue teams once again join forces to save the life of someone who entered the River Foyle in Derry this morning

Volunteers with Foyle Search and Rescue were involved in this morning's operation.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A person was rescued this morning after entering the River Foyle.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30am and a number of agencies were involved in the operation.

Members of the public managed to throw a lifebuoy out to the person.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said their emergency response team was tasked to the scene by the PSNI.

“A Jet ski, a boat, two Mobile Units and a Support Team responded with the Jetski first on scene locating the person monitoring and securing them until FSR Boat and crew completed a successful rescue.

“The person was then assessed at our Prehen HQ by FSR First Aiders & Emergency First Responders being handed over to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service then transferred to Hospital.

“Foyle Search & Rescue would like to acknowledge CCTV, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service on scene and at Prehen, the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Appreciation also to members of the public who activated a lifebuoy and FPT on shore.

“As Foyle Search & Rescue Teams were being stood down, two of our Mobile Units were tasked to support the PSNI in dealing with a person reported in distress, this situation was brought under control and FSR mobile Units stood down at 03:50 hrs.

“Thank You to all of our Emergency Response Team for their quick responses this morning to both incidents which resulted in a successful outcome.”

If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie