Rescue teams once again join forces to save the life of someone who entered the River Foyle in Derry this morning

Volunteers with Foyle Search and Rescue were involved in this morning's operation.
A person was rescued this morning after entering the River Foyle.
The alarm was raised shortly after 2.30am and a number of agencies were involved in the operation.
Members of the public managed to throw a lifebuoy out to the person.
A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said their emergency response team was tasked to the scene by the PSNI.
“A Jet ski, a boat, two Mobile Units and a Support Team responded with the Jetski first on scene locating the person monitoring and securing them until FSR Boat and crew completed a successful rescue.
“The person was then assessed at our Prehen HQ by FSR First Aiders & Emergency First Responders being handed over to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service then transferred to Hospital.
“Foyle Search & Rescue would like to acknowledge CCTV, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service on scene and at Prehen, the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“Appreciation also to members of the public who activated a lifebuoy and FPT on shore.
“As Foyle Search & Rescue Teams were being stood down, two of our Mobile Units were tasked to support the PSNI in dealing with a person reported in distress, this situation was brought under control and FSR mobile Units stood down at 03:50 hrs.
“Thank You to all of our Emergency Response Team for their quick responses this morning to both incidents which resulted in a successful outcome.”
If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
