Joy for many users as Derry's libraries set to reopen on Monday

Derry's libraries are set to reopen on Monday as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

There will be limited in-library services in line with permitted gathering numbers and restrictions including the use of face coverings will be in place.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said many people will be glad to see libraries reopen.

“Libraries are a vital resource at the heart of our communities," she said.

"They are a hub for the community from the youngest to our oldest members with a wide range of traditional and digital services available to support all abilities.

“Libraries have continued to provide crucial services to people, many isolated and vulnerable, during this pandemic and I am pleased that once again people will be able to visit their local library.

“I would encourage you to continue to support your local library, and avail of the wide range of services when libraries reopen their doors to the public on May 24th.”