Joy for many users as Derry's libraries set to reopen on Monday

Contact
Derry's Central Library.
Derry's libraries are set to reopen on Monday as part of the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
There will be limited in-library services in line with permitted gathering numbers and restrictions including the use of face coverings will be in place.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said many people will be glad to see libraries reopen.
“Libraries are a vital resource at the heart of our communities," she said.
"They are a hub for the community from the youngest to our oldest members with a wide range of traditional and digital services available to support all abilities.
“Libraries have continued to provide crucial services to people, many isolated and vulnerable, during this pandemic and I am pleased that once again people will be able to visit their local library.
“I would encourage you to continue to support your local library, and avail of the wide range of services when libraries reopen their doors to the public on May 24th.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.