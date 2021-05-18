Make sure and 'bee' in on Thursday night to catch Derry on the TV

Contact
Officers from Derry City and Strabane District Council will feature in a documentary being aired on TG4 this week to mark World Bee Day.
Dr Christine Doherty and Pól Ó Frighil from the local authority will join experts from across Ireland talking about practical measures being taken to reverse the decline of our bee population as part of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.
Last year, Derry City and Strabane became one of the first councils to change the way in which its grass was being cut in order to assist pollinators through the Don't Mow, Let it Grow initiative.
The TG4 documentary will be broadcast on Thursday at 9pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.