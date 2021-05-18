Council to support nine hotels through 'virtual tours'

Nine hotels in the Mid Ulster District Council area are to receive council funding to develop a series of 'virtual tours' to aid their recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotels are part of the 'Mid Ulster Cluster', which was established under the council's Tourism Strategy.

Mid Ulster District Council's Development Committee approved a scheme at a cost of £500 per hotel (£4,500 if there is full take-up) to provide video and imagery for a 'virtual tour' of the hotels.

The council will now approach hotels in the cluster for expressions of interest.

Cllr Kyle Black said while restrictions had now been pared back to allow in-person viewing of hotels for weddings and events, the scheme was very welcome.

“This is a good initiative. If it's going to be used on the website it will be a sustainable option going forward for those who can't attend in person,” he said.