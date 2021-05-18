Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Menstrual bleeding highlighted as vaccine side effect

A local MLA is concerned it hasn't been given the same prominence as other side effects.

Menstrual bleeding highlighted as vaccine side effect

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A local MLA has moved to reassure women who have experienced irregular menstrual bleeding after receiving their Covid-19 vaccination.

Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin said it was important menstrual bleeding was highlighted as a side effect alongside the more publicised symptoms.

“I was concerned however, to hear that increased menstrual bleeding is a potential side effect but which hasn't received the headlines that nausea, fatigue and fever have had,” she said.

“I would hate to see a situation where people are undergoing the extreme discomfort, and in some instances risk, that additional and irregular bleeding leads to, without any prior warning.

“The Northern Trust have advised that some people have reported this consequence, but that nothing formal has been circulated in relation to it.

“This warning needs to be included in the PHA notice, and so I will be following up with the PHA to ask that this happens.

"This isn't about scaremongering, we can all see that the risks of Covid are much greater than the associated side effects of the vaccine.

“It is important that everyone is allowed to make an informed decision, and that we don't allow pre-existing taboos around menstrual health and periods to lead to anxiety for women and girls.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie