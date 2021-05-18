Court told that woman found with 'large gaping hole' in her head on a Derry street at the weekend

A woman was found by the side of a road in Derry on Sunday with a 'large gaping hole' in her head, a court was told today.

A man appeared before Derry Magistrates Court this morning charged with attacking the woman at Glen Road on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Mully, who is 23 years-old and whose address in court documents was given as Waring Street in Belfast, was also charged with assaulting a police officer and being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital on the same day.

A PSNI officer told the court that police received a report from a member of the public at 4pm on Sunday in relation to an incident at Glen Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 'highly distressed' woman with blood all over her face and a 'large open wound' to the top of her head.

The officer said there was a man lying behind the woman on a grass bank who was unconscious and who appeared to be 'highly intoxicated'.

Police woke him up but he refused to give any details.

However, officers were able to establish his identity from a bank card and it turned out this man was Mully.

The injured woman, who required nine staples to her head wound, told police that she had met Mully the previous evening.

She said that while walking down Glenbank Road on Sunday she had tried to help him as he was having trouble walking.

She told police that he turned around to her and said 'I am going to knock you out' before headbutting her and punching her a number of times.

Mully was arrested. He told police he had consumed Xanax and, as a result, he was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

At the hospital, the officer said, Mully was 'extremely abusive' to hospital staff and also kicked a police officer.

The abuse was so bad that medical staff were unable to treat him.

He was further arrested for disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

During police interview, Mully said he had travelled to Derry at the weekend to meet the injured party.

He claimed that he could remember being in two houses but had no recollection of the offences of which he is accused.

A bail application was made on Mully's behalf but the police officer said they would object to him being released because of a high risk of him reoffending.

The officer said the defendant had 31 previous convictions and had also breached bail conditions a number of times before.

A defence solicitor said Mully had 'long-standing' problems with addiction and homelessness.

However, the solicitor added that he now had 'some stability' in his life because he had secured accommodation and a job.

He said Waring had 'some online contact' with two women before travelling to Derry to meet them.

The solicitor said the situation 'deteriorated' but that Mully had 'limited recollection' of what happened at the weekend.

Resident Magistrates Barney McElholm said Mully had been given 'ample opportunities' in the past and refused the bail application.

He was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on June 10.