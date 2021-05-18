CORONVIRUS: No Covid deaths for another week in County Derry

For the second week in a row, no Covid-related deaths have been recorded in County Derry's three local government districts.

The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard also yesterday indicated there are currently no Covid patients remaining in either Altnagelvin Hospital or Antrim Area Hospital.

Across the Northern Trust, the total number of Covid in-patients has dropped to just nine, with only seven remaining under the care of the Western Trust.

The county recorded a rise in case numbers over the last seven days, with the number identified up 3.4% from 175 to 181, seeing the rate per 100,000 of population rise from 70.5 to 72.7.

Derry City's BT48 postal area did, however, register the highest rate per 100,000 across the North, despite a 12.9% reduction in the number of cases from the previous week.

Neighbouring BT47 currently ranks fifth highest with 72.7, closely followed by Magherafelt's BT45 region in sixth place.

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has remained around 3% now for four weeks, with the figure for the last week at 3.0% exactly.

Testing figures remained at a similar level to the previous seven days, with just a 2.2% reduction in tests from 6,165 to 6,027.

Portstewart's BT55 area recorded no positive cases from 178 tests, with the county's next lowest rate per 100,000 coming in Maghera's BT46 area (8.8).

It is looking likely Northern Ireland will pass the 1,000,000 first doses mark later today, with current figures showing 997, 605 – 53% of the population - have received theirs.

A further 559,227 have received a second dose, meaning 30% of the total population are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Peter Weir has announced public examinations will return for all CCEA qualifications in the next academic year.

He told the Assembly yesterday that a 'comprehensive package' was now in place for 2022.

“I am announcing a roadmap for a return to public examinations for all CCEA Qualifications in 2022. A planned return to public examinations is not, however, a return to business as usual,” he said.

“I am mindful of the need to consider our young people’s mental health and well-being and the significant disruption to their learning during not one but two academic years.

“I have decided that young people will have significantly fewer examinations next year and I am today announcing a package of significant reductions in assessment across the range of CCEA qualifications.”