Man abducted in Derry last night and driven to Claudy where he was shot in the leg

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at Claudy last night.
Police received a report at around 11.40pm that a man had been picked up by several males in a car, from the Letterkenny Road area of Derry earlier in the evening, and driven from the city to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, where he was shot once in his leg.
The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm and was then taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers remain at the scene this morning conducting a search of the area and the Heathfield Road is currently closed.
Detectives at Strand Road are investigating and would ask anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2313 17/05/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
