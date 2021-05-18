Contact

E+I Engineering to create 200 new jobs with major expansion at its US plant

Investment is a major boost for local company

The E+I Engineering plant in South Carolina.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Local company E+I Engineering is investing $13 million to expand its plant in the US.

The expansion will create 200 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering designs, manufactures and sells electrical power distribution products across plants in Derry, Donegal, the United Arab Emirates and the recently-expanded facility in South Carolina.

The largest electrical switchgear manufacturer in the UK & Ireland, its products service large infrastructure projects such as data centres, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.

Headquartered in Burnfoot Co. Donegal, the firm has over 2,000 employees globally and trades with over 32 countries.

South Carolina’s Department of Commerce contributed a $350,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with site preparation and building construction.

The expansion, which added an additional 100,000 square ft to the existing 230,000 square ft site, is nearing completion and will be followed by further growth across the island of Ireland as E+I Engineering steps up all aspects of its operations off the back of recent success.

E+I Engineering Managing Director Philip O’Doherty said they were delighted with the expansion of the US plant.

"This investment marks an acceleration in our presence in North America which is testament to both growing demand for our products and the skilled workforce in the area.

“From our establishment in the North West over 35 years ago, E+I Engineering has seen continued strength in our overseas operations, particularly in North America.

"We have adapted our hiring plans to reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”

