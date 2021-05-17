Man appears in court following alleged threat to kill incident in Derry at the weekend

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A 36-year-old man who is charged with damaging a motel door and threatening to kill another individual has been granted bail.
Neil McFeely, of Clooney Road in Derry, faces charges of causing criminal damage to a door at the Banks of the Faughan Motel, threats to kill a man residing there and common assault of the same individual.
The alleged offences occurred on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
He was also accused of breaching bail conditions.
At Derry Magistrates Court today, defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott confirmed that the complainant was also a resident at the motel and his client now required hostel accommodation.
Police had no objections to bail so long as an officer was able to approve any address beforehand.
Deputy District Judge Archer granted the 36-year-old his own bail of £300 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged injured party in the case.
