Vital medical supplies sent from Derry to help in the fight against Covid-19 in India

Vital medical supplies have been donated by the Western Trust to help the fight against Covid-19 in India.

In recent weeks, India has been hit by a devastating wave of the disease which has claimed thousands of lives.

The health service in India has been unable to cope with the crisis and many people have died because of the lack of adequate medical supplies.

In an effort to help, the Western Trust has donated 13 boxes of BIPAP machines, which are ventilation machines that play a life-saving role in treating Covid patients.

Along with the BIPAP machines, the Western Trust has also donated a large consignment of personal protection equipment for health staff in India.

Amerjit Singh Nagra from the Northern Ireland Sikh Association, which will help ship the equipment to India, said they were very thankful of the efforts made by Dr Mukesh Chugh, a consultant anaesthetist att Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, and the team of Neal McAlister, Principal Critical Care Technologist at the Western Trust, for procuring the medical equipment.

The boxes were handed over to Mr Nagra at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I would like to thank the management of Western Trust on behalf of the charity, all the Indians living in Northern Ireland and the voiceless in India.

“This is true humanity at work and I cannot praise them enough. These people are heroes and should be role models for all people across the globe.”