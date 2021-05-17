Council offices in Derry lit up blue and green as part of Action for Brain Injury Week

Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council's headquarters at Strand Road.
Derry City and Strabane District Council offices on Strand Road will be lit up blue and green throughout this week as part of Action for Brain Injury Week.
Mayor Brian Tierney has facilitated the lighting up to help raise awareness of acquired brain injuries.
He said: "I was shocked to learn that despite thousands of hospital admissions each year for acquired brain injuries, there are many people who are unaware of these injuries and the severity of them.
"ABI is often referred to as a 'silent' epidemic' due to limited public awareness and the more subtle difficulties that can arise with memory and thinking abilities, therefore, I wanted to play my part in helping to bring this issue to the fore to hopefully help educate all of us on what these injuries can look like and how they can affect people's lives.
"I am happy to facilitate the lighting of the Council offices blue and green in support of this cause from Monday 17th May to Sunday 23rd May."
For more information, visit www.braininjurymatters. org.uk
