Home Bargains want to build a new store on the site of the closed Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry

A retail giant wants to open a new store on the site of the disused Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre in Derry.

The Derry News has learned that Home Bargains is keen on opening a new outlet on the large Waterside site.

The Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre site was put up for sale last year by its owners Derry City and Strabane District Council with an asking price of £500,000.

It is understood that there was strong interest in the site from potential buyers.

However, the council has confirmed that a 'preferred bidder' has been approved by the council's Business and Culture Committee.

That decision will now need to be ratified at the council's full monthly meeting later this month before the final details of the sale can be processed.

While all those involved in the sale of the key Waterside site are remaining tight-lipped, the Derry News understands that the 'preferred bidder' would see Home Bargains opening a new store on the site.

This would involve the demolition of the former leisure centre building and the construction of the new store.

The Derry News contacted Home Bargains, who already have a store at Strand Road in Derry, about their plans for further expansion in the city.

However, a spokesperson for the company said they were not able to comment 'at this time'.

A spokesperson for the local council said a report was brought before the Business and Culture Committee last week in confidential business seeking members' approval for the appointment of the preferred bidder for the purchase and development of the Lisnagelvin site.

“This decision will come before Full Council for full ratification at the end of the month,” the spokesperson said.

“Once ratified Council's legal services team will engage with the successful bidder to commence legal formalities for the disposal and development of the site in accordance with the Conditions of Sale set out in the tender documents.”

​Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre closed several years ago.

The leisure centre was hugely popular with generations of young people in the city, especially because of its swimming pool and its famous wave machine.

Since being closed, the building has been empty and there has been much debate about the future use of the large site.