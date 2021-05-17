Police say some of those involved in vicious attack in Portrush had Derry accents

Police have described an assault on four teenage boys by a group of between 30 to 50 young people as an 'unprovoked and vicious attack'.

The attack happened on the East Strand beach in Portrush at about 7.30pm on Saturday night.

Police said one of the victims was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, while another was pushed into the sea.

The attackers attempted to hold the victim's head underwater.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also said three of the boys were punched in the face, with one suffering a cut above his eye. Another of the friends was hit on the shoulder with a bottle.

PSNI Inspector Stephen McCafferty said the teenagers were approached by the group 'who suggested they fight'.

"When they refused and turned away, they were set upon by members of the larger group."

Insp McCafferty appealed for information.

"We believe the incident took place about halfway along East Strand beach," he said.

"The perpetrators were said to be wearing dark tracksuits and they spoke with Belfast, Ballymena and Derry accents."