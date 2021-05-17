Prominent riverside site in Derry has been put up for sale

Contact
The Bay Road site is now up for sale.
A key riverside site in Derry has been put up for sale.
The seven-acre site at Bay Road faces onto the River Foyle.
The site has long been used as a fuel depot.
However, last year a large number of people put their name to a petition objecting to a bid for a coal screening operation on the site.
The site has now been placed on the market.
Although zoned as ‘white land’ the fuel yard could have development potential, particularly with the progress on the nearby Fort George site.
The Department for Communities decision to sell part of the site to the Western Trust in March marked the latest step in the ambitious project.
The land on the river front of the Bay Road coal yard was also recently acquired for the new cross border cycle network, which will include a new pedestrian and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn Inlet.
The sale of the Bay Road site is being managed by TDK Commerical Property Consultants.
In the sales brochure, it states: “The site measures approx. 6.9 acres (2.8 Hectares) and was previously used as a coal storage and distribution yard. The site benefits from 2 large warehouses, office building and a large covered storage area.
“It has roughly 125 m of frontage on-to the River Foyle and this could be extended up the Pennyburn Inlet by around 200m.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.