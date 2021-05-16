Derry rescue charity praises involvement of members of the public during incidents this morning

A rescue charity in Derry has praised members of the public for helping people during incidents earlier today.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search & Rescue said their volunteers received assistance from members of the public during an incident this morning.

The spokesperson said: “At 07:53 am this morning our pager team were responding to an incident where yet again members of the public intervened prior to police arriving on scene.

“At 08:40am this morning our Emergency Response Team were tasked to an incident reported by a member of the public.

“FSR Mobile Units, Boat, Jetski and Drone Team in our Emergency Response Vehicle were deployed conducting targeted search operations until 12:15hrs where police stood down the search.

“In all three incidents members of the public offered assistance or helped with information.

“FSR acknowledge the help of the public in all 3 incidents and appreciate the support of the PSNI and CCTV during this morning's search operation.”

If you need support or help please don't do it alone reach out:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300