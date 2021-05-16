Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry rescue charity praises involvement of members of the public during incidents this morning

Foyle Search and Rescue respond to two emergency call-outs

foylesearch

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A rescue charity in Derry has praised members of the public for helping people during incidents earlier today.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search & Rescue said their volunteers received assistance from members of the public during an incident this morning.

The spokesperson said: “At 07:53 am this morning our pager team were responding to an incident where yet again members of the public intervened prior to police arriving on scene.

“At 08:40am this morning our Emergency Response Team were tasked to an incident reported by a member of the public.

“FSR Mobile Units, Boat, Jetski and Drone Team in our Emergency Response Vehicle were deployed conducting targeted search operations until 12:15hrs where police stood down the search.

“In all three incidents members of the public offered assistance or helped with information.

“FSR acknowledge the help of the public in all 3 incidents and appreciate the support of the PSNI and CCTV during this morning's search operation.”

If you need support or help please don't do it alone reach out:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie