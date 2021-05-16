Derry rescue charity praises involvement of members of the public during incidents this morning

Contact
A rescue charity in Derry has praised members of the public for helping people during incidents earlier today.
A spokesperson for Foyle Search & Rescue said their volunteers received assistance from members of the public during an incident this morning.
The spokesperson said: “At 07:53 am this morning our pager team were responding to an incident where yet again members of the public intervened prior to police arriving on scene.
“At 08:40am this morning our Emergency Response Team were tasked to an incident reported by a member of the public.
“FSR Mobile Units, Boat, Jetski and Drone Team in our Emergency Response Vehicle were deployed conducting targeted search operations until 12:15hrs where police stood down the search.
“In all three incidents members of the public offered assistance or helped with information.
“FSR acknowledge the help of the public in all 3 incidents and appreciate the support of the PSNI and CCTV during this morning's search operation.”
If you need support or help please don't do it alone reach out:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.